Pope Francis canonizes 10 new saints

Pope Francis leads canonization Mass for 10 new saints

Pope Francis blesses attendees from the popemobile after a canonization Mass at St. Peter's Square in The Vatican in this photo released by The Vatican Media. Pope canonized 10 saints including India's Devasahayam, French hermit Charles de Foucauld and Dutch theologian Titus Brandsma.