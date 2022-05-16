MULTIMEDIA
More mass graves found in Ukraine
Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 16 2022 11:25 PM
New graves at the municipal cemetery in Irpin in the city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine on Sunday. More than 1235 bodies of killed civilians were recovered from recaptured territories in the Kyiv area. According to the Ukrainian parliament, the UN Human Rights Council decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's invasion.
