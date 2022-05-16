MULTIMEDIA

More mass graves found in Ukraine

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

New graves at the municipal cemetery in Irpin in the city of Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine on Sunday. More than 1235 bodies of killed civilians were recovered from recaptured territories in the Kyiv area. According to the Ukrainian parliament, the UN Human Rights Council decided to launch an investigation into the violations committed after Russia's invasion.