Air strikes continue between Israel and Hamas movement

Mohammed Abed, AFP

Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system (left) intercepts rockets (right) fired by the Hamas movement from Gaza city towards Israel early on Saturday. Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip with air strikes, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a building housing international media outlets, as Palestinian militants fired back barrages of rockets.