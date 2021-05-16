MULTIMEDIA

33 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

Mohammed Salem, Reuters

Rescuers carry a girl as they search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City on Sunday. At least 33 Palestinians, including 13 children were killed in Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in Gaza to 181, including 52 children since the fighting erupted on May 10. Israel reported 10 casualties, including 2 children, in rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups.