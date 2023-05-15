Thai election: Opposition defeats military-backed candidates

MULTIMEDIA

Thai election: Opposition hands stunning defeat to military-backed candidates

Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Move Forward Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (right) poses for photos with the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday, after leading the vote count of the general elections. The opposition's victory is a stunning defeat to the military-aligned parties of the current government, which ousted an elected government in 2014 in a military coup.

