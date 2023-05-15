Thai election: Opposition defeats military-backed candidates

MULTIMEDIA
Thai election: Opposition hands stunning defeat to military-backed candidates
Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 15 2023 07:02 PM
Move Forward Party's leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat (right) poses for photos with the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday, after leading the vote count of the general elections. The opposition's victory is a stunning defeat to the military-aligned parties of the current government, which ousted an elected government in 2014 in a military coup.
- /sports/05/15/23/seag-pinay-wrestlers-deliver-6-medals-including-1-gold
- /business/05/15/23/san-miguel-corp-income-up-revenues-hit-p3467-billion
- /news/05/15/23/p19-m-halaga-ng-narra-at-kakawate-nasabat-ng-nbi
- /sports/05/15/23/filoil-quiambao-policarpio-lead-la-salle-past-ceu
- /news/05/15/23/lalaki-arestado-sa-reklamong-sextortion-ng-dating-kasintahan