Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

At least 27 killed in New Delhi fire

Sajjad Hussain, AFP

Posted at May 15 2022 04:50 PM

New Delhi fire kills at least 27

Rescue workers clear debris from the burnt floor of a commercial building a day after a fire broke out in New Delhi on Saturday. At least 27 people died and dozens more were injured in a massive fire in a building in the Indian capital New Delhi on May 13, emergency services said. 

Read More:  New Delhi   commercial building fire   National Disaster Response  