Greece starts tourism season

Aris Messinis, AFP
Posted at May 15 2021 02:10 PM

People visit the Athens Acropolis Museum during the first day of opening on Friday.

Greece kickstarted its tourism season Friday with both the government and travel operators hoping the lure of sun, sand and sea will bring a sorely needed revenue boost after last year's miserable holiday season due to the pandemic.