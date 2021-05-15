Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Gaza AP, Al Jazeera offices hit in Israeli air strikes Mohammed Salem, Reuters Posted at May 15 2021 10:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A 12-storey tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city on Saturday. A Reuters report said the owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending missile strike and the building had been evacuated. Gaza tower housing media orgs AP, Al Jazeera collapses after Israeli missile strike - witness Read More: Gaza Associated Press Al Jazeera Palestine Israel Israeli air strikes multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/15/21/mobile-legends-ube-strategy-helps-blacklist-edge-nexplay-in-mpl7/news/05/15/21/nlex-toll-fees-to-increase-starting-tuesday/sports/05/15/21/football-swedens-ibrahimovic-out-of-euro-2020-with-knee-injury/sports/05/15/21/toroman-smart-move-for-sotto-thirdy-to-play-in-australia-japan/sports/05/15/21/tennis-local-hope-sonego-stuns-rublev-in-rome-to-set-up-djokovic-semi