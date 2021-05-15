Home  >  Overseas

Gaza AP, Al Jazeera offices hit in Israeli air strikes

A 12-storey tower housing Associated Press and Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city on Saturday. A Reuters report said the owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending missile strike and the building had been evacuated. 

