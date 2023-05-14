Pope Francis meets with Zelensky

MULTIMEDIA
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Zelensky
This photo taken and issued as a handout on Saturday by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky upon his arrival for a private audience in The Vatican. Zelensky arrived in Rome on May 13 for meetings with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Pope in his first visit to Italy since Russia's invasion.
