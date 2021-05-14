MULTIMEDIA

The Feast of Breaking the Fast

Azwar Ipank, AFP

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the Islamic Center in Lhokseumawe in the Special District of Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid al-Fitr, meaning feast of breaking the fast, at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.