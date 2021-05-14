Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

The Feast of Breaking the Fast

Azwar Ipank, AFP

Posted at May 14 2021 10:42 AM

The Feast of Breaking the Fast

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the Islamic Center in Lhokseumawe in the Special District of Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid al-Fitr, meaning feast of breaking the fast, at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Read More:  Eid   Eid al-Fitr   Muslims   Indonesia   fast   Ramadan   multimedia   multimedia photos  