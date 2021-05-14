MULTIMEDIA
The Feast of Breaking the Fast
Azwar Ipank, AFP
Posted at May 14 2021 10:42 AM
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan at the Islamic Center in Lhokseumawe in the Special District of Aceh, Indonesia on Thursday. Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid al-Fitr, meaning feast of breaking the fast, at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
