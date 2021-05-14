Home  >  Overseas

Crowd packs Eid al-Fitr celebration in Ethiopia

May 14 2021

This aerial view shows Muslim worshippers listening to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a football stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday. Despite the physical restrictions because of COVID-19 pandemic, the devout flocked to the stadium to celebrate one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar. 

