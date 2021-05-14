MULTIMEDIA
Crowd packs Eid al-Fitr celebration in Ethiopia
Amanuel Sileshi, AFP
Posted at May 14 2021 11:54 AM | Updated as of May 14 2021 01:09 PM
This aerial view shows Muslim worshippers listening to the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a football stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday. Despite the physical restrictions because of COVID-19 pandemic, the devout flocked to the stadium to celebrate one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.
- /news/05/14/21/rodrigo-duterte-warning-china-kill-me-ships-west-philippine-sea
- /sports/05/14/21/nba-heat-never-challenged-keep-76ers-from-clinching-top-seed
- /overseas/05/14/21/vaccine-lottery-indian-states-grapple-with-how-to-share-covid-19-jabs
- /spotlight/05/14/21/mixing-covid19-vaccines-ease-supply-shortage-oxford-study
- /overseas/05/14/21/china-national-administration-disease-control-prevention