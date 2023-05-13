MULTIMEDIA

Love knows no border

Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

A migrant mother gives a doll to her daughter laying down next to her on a blanket as they are stranded in the no man's land between the US and Mexico, in San Diego, California on Friday. According to humanitarian volunteers, there are about 400 migrants, all families, at this location held on US soil between Tijuana and San Diego after crossing the border illegally. A significant increase in the number of migrants crossing was expected as the COVID-era Title 42 policy, which allowed for a quick expulsion of illegal immigrants, expired at 23:59 ET on May 11.