Family photo with Joe Biden, ASEAN leaders

MULTIMEDIA
Posing with Joe Biden, ASEAN leaders at the US-ASEAN Special Summit
Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE/pool
Posted at May 13 2022 01:16 PM
US President Joe Biden (center) poses with leaders of the US-ASEAN Special Summit during a family photo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Also in this picture (L to R); Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations; Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh; Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha; Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; President of Indonesia Joko Widodo; Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong; Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Phankham Viphavan; Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob; and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro Locsin Jr.
- /life/05/13/22/former-ccp-chairman-baltazar-endriga-dies
- /business/05/13/22/salceda-on-marcos-choices-budget-cuts-high-taxes-higher-tax-collection
- /entertainment/05/13/22/nia-jose-voted-new-mayor-of-bayambang-pangasinan
- /entertainment/05/13/22/listen-moira-dela-torre-releases-new-single-kumpas
- /news/05/13/22/ateneo-prexy-to-ateneans-not-the-time-to-give-up-on-our-country