Family photo with Joe Biden, ASEAN leaders

Posing with Joe Biden, ASEAN leaders at the US-ASEAN Special Summit

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE/pool

US President Joe Biden (center) poses with leaders of the US-ASEAN Special Summit during a family photo on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Also in this picture (L to R); Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations; Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh; Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha; Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen; Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei; President of Indonesia Joko Widodo; Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong; Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Phankham Viphavan; Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob; and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Teodoro Locsin Jr.