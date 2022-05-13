Home  >  Overseas

Beijing residents set for more COVID-19 tests

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 13 2022 07:13 PM

COVID-19 testing continues in Beijing

A man undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift tent in Beijing, China on Friday. Beijing authorities urged residents to stay at home in the coming weekend and announced another three rounds of nucleic acid tests as an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city. 

