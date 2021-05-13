MULTIMEDIA

Thousands attend Our Lady of Fatima pilgrimage in Portugal

Patricia de Melo Moreira, AFP

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried during the Candles Procession in the annual Fatima pilgrimage at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal held under strict social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday. More than 7,500 pilgrims attended the religious event in a massive outdoor venue to mark the 104th anniversary of the first reported vision of the Our Lady of Fatima to three children in Portugal.

