MULTIMEDIA
Thousands attend Our Lady of Fatima pilgrimage in Portugal
Patricia de Melo Moreira, AFP
Posted at May 13 2021 04:10 PM
The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried during the Candles Procession in the annual Fatima pilgrimage at the Fatima shrine in central Portugal held under strict social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday. More than 7,500 pilgrims attended the religious event in a massive outdoor venue to mark the 104th anniversary of the first reported vision of the Our Lady of Fatima to three children in Portugal.
RELATED ARTICLE FROM THE ARCHIVE
- /news/05/13/21/china-says-smooth-channel-with-ph-remains-sea-row-only-1-percent-of-ties
- /news/05/13/21/davao-city-class-suspension-crising
- /video/news/05/13/21/malacanang-duterte-trillanes-robredo-sara-2022
- /sports/05/13/21/nlexs-jericho-cruz-to-play-for-guam-in-fiba-asia-cup
- /news/05/13/21/palace-duterte-policy-china-sea-incursion