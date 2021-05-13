MULTIMEDIA

Prayers for a loved one

Mahmud Hams, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Palestinian Muslim woman prays at the grave of a relative in the main cemetery of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the week, while Palestinian militants have launched more than 1,200 rockets, according to Israel's army, in some of the worst violence in seven years in the area.