Marking International Nurses Day

Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE

Indian nurses and medical staff cut a cake to mark International Nurses Day at Government Kilpauk Medical College, in Chennai, India on Friday. International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to commemorate the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and to honor nurses across the world for their contribution to the medical sector.