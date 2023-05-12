MULTIMEDIA

Israeli air strike hits Gaza Strip

Mohammed Abed, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man watches from a window as people sift through the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli air strike in Biet Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Israel's military launched new strikes in Gaza on May 12 after militants fired rockets from the territory, on the fourth day of fighting which has killed dozens of Palestinians and one in Israel.