MULTIMEDIA
Israeli air strike hits Gaza Strip
Mohammed Abed, AFP
Posted at May 12 2023 10:57 PM | Updated as of May 12 2023 11:04 PM
A man watches from a window as people sift through the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli air strike in Biet Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Israel's military launched new strikes in Gaza on May 12 after militants fired rockets from the territory, on the fourth day of fighting which has killed dozens of Palestinians and one in Israel.
- /video/news/05/12/23/dahilan-ng-kuwait-entry-ban-sa-ofws-hindi-pa-malinaw-dmw
- /news/05/12/23/lone-bettor-wagi-ng-p225-m-jackpot-sa-645-mega-lotto
- /sports/05/12/23/sea-games-ph-continues-three-peat-bid-in-ml
- /sports/05/12/23/seag-wong-extends-dominance-in-wushu-as-ph-adds-4-golds
- /sports/05/12/23/sea-games-colonia-spearheads-weightlifters-campaign