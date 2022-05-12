Where Al-Jazeera journalist was shot dead

MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Shireen Abu Akleh

Viber

An armed man visits the site where veteran Al-Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, in Jenin on Thursday. Al-Jazeera said Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was "likely" that Palestinian gunfire killed her.