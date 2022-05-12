Ukrainians protest outside UN office

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukrainians stage protest outside UN office against Russian invasion Fabrice Coffrini, AFP Posted at May 12 2022 08:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ukrainians stage a protest outside of the United Nations office during special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the war in Ukraine, in Geneva on Thursday. Ukraine slams what it calls the "sheer horror" and "pure evil" being inflicted on their country by Russian forces as the United Nations Human Rights Council holds an extraordinary session on Ukraine. Read More: protest Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine war Russian invasion UN United Nations United Nations Human Rights Council /video/news/05/12/22/mga-panalong-party-list-groups-baka-mahuling-iproklama-comelec/news/05/12/22/ppcrv-manual-audited-copies-match-electronically-transmitted-results/news/05/12/22/ka-leody-to-media-dont-expect-good-treatment-under-marcos-presidency/business/05/12/22/russian-isolation-wont-spark-acute-oil-supply-crunch-iea/news/05/12/22/robin-nangungunang-kandidato-sa-pagka-senador-sa-paunang-canvassing-ng-nboc