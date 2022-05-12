Home  >  Overseas

Coastal fire destroys dozens of home in California

Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 12 2022 04:18 PM

Coastal fire in California

Firefighters work to put out a house fire affected by the coastal fire in Laguna Niguel, California, USA, on Wednesday. Latest reports state that the 200 acre fire has destroyed more than a dozen homes. 

