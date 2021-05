MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis holds general audience as COVID-19 cases in Italy decline

Handout, Vatican Media via AFP

This photo taken Wednesday by the Vatican Media shows a man putting a hat from the Philippines on Pope Francis' head as he arrives at San Damaso courtyard in the Vatican for his weekly outdoors general audience with the public. Pope Francis resumed his general audience in the Vatican for the first time in six months with several COVID-19 precautions in place, such as socially distanced seating and temperature checks as coronavirus cases in Italy declined.