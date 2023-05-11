MULTIMEDIA

Mexico town holds Holy Cross pilgrimage

Luis Villalobos, EPA-EFE

Believers participate in the pilgrimage of the Holy Cross in Tapanatepec, Oaxaca in Mexico on Wednesday. On the southern coast of Mexico, the fishing village of Rincon Juarez holds the procession of the Holy Cross every May 10 where fishermen and their families transport the cross by boat into the sea.