MULTIMEDIA

Headed to US as Title 42 expires

Bienvenido Velasco, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Venezuelan migrant cries from the bus that will take her to Nicaragua, in Paso Canoas, a border town between Panama and Costa Rica, Panama on Wednesday. From the border between Panama and Costa Rica, or from Guatemala with Mexico, thousands of migrants continue on their way to the US waiting for the end of Title 42, hoping to reach US territory without immediate deportations but full of uncertainty before new measures of the US government.