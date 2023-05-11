Enjoying the Indonesian coast

MULTIMEDIA
ASEAN leaders enjoy the Indonesian coast
ASEAN 2023 handout
Posted at May 11 2023 08:04 AM
Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other ASEAN leaders enjoy the sunset from a pinisi boat in the waters of Labuan Bajo Harbor, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos (right side) are attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Indonesia from May 9 to 11.
