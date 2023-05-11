Home  >  Overseas

ASEAN leaders enjoy the Indonesian coast

Posted at May 11 2023 08:04 AM

Enjoying the Indonesian coast

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and other ASEAN leaders enjoy the sunset from a pinisi boat in the waters of Labuan Bajo Harbor, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Marcos (right side) are attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Indonesia from May 9 to 11. 

