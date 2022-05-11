Al Jazeera journalist shot dead during Israeli raid in Jenin

MULTIMEDIA

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist shot dead in Jenin refugee camp raid

Al Jazeera/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An image grab from footage distributed by the Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV shows a reporter reacting (right) as the channel's veteran journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh is seen on the ground after being shot in the face in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. Abu Aqleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service was shot dead allegedly by Israeli troops early in the morning as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to Al-Jazeera. The Qatari news channel said its journalist was shot dead "deliberately" and "in cold blood" by Israeli troops, but Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it is likely Palestinian gunfire had killed the reporter.