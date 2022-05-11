Home  >  Overseas

Death toll rises to 40 in Havana hotel explosion

40 killed in Havana hotel explosion

Men on a crane look at the remains of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday, days after an explosion. The death toll from an explosion at a luxury hotel in the old quarter of Havana has risen to 40, the health ministry said Monday. Fifty-four people were injured in the blast last week, including six that are still in critical condition. 

