40 killed in Havana hotel explosion

MULTIMEDIA
Death toll rises to 40 in Havana hotel explosion
Yamil Lage, AFP
Posted at May 11 2022 11:41 AM
Men on a crane look at the remains of the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, Cuba on Tuesday, days after an explosion. The death toll from an explosion at a luxury hotel in the old quarter of Havana has risen to 40, the health ministry said Monday. Fifty-four people were injured in the blast last week, including six that are still in critical condition.
