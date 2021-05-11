MULTIMEDIA

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets

Amir Cohen, Reuters

Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 10, 2021. Picture taken with slow shutter speed.

Palestinians fired uninterrupted barrages of rockets into Israel, as its military pounded Gaza with air strikes through the early hours of Tuesday, in a dramatic escalation of clashes in Jerusalem.

The upsurge in violence came as Israel celebrated "Jerusalem Day", marking its capture of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.