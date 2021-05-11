MULTIMEDIA

Lighting candles for COVID-19 victims in Czech Republic

David W Cerny, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday. The Czech Republic slowly eased its quarantine restrictions, with shops opening the first time this 2021 after the country of 10.7 million people recorded 1,645,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases with nearly 30,000 deaths amid the pandemic.