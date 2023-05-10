Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pilgrims head to Fatima Paulo Cunha, EPA-EFE Posted at May 10 2023 10:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pilgrims walk on their way to Fatima in the Leiria area, Portugal on Wednesday. Thousands of pilgrims are heading to Fatima for the religious celebrations on 12 and 13 May at the Shrine of Fatima. Read More: Fatima Portugal pilgrimage /sports/05/10/23/pinoy-boxer-passes-away-after-falling-into-coma/life/05/10/23/kendra-kramer-13-cherishes-getting-first-car/sports/05/10/23/up-guns-for-early-lead-vs-ceu-in-filoil/news/05/10/23/2-aktibista-12-araw-nang-nawawala-at-pinaghahanap-ng-pamilya/news/05/10/23/sara-duterte-designated-co-vice-chair-of-ntf-elcac