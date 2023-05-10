MULTIMEDIA

Pilgrims head to Fatima

Paulo Cunha, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pilgrims walk on their way to Fatima in the Leiria area, Portugal on Wednesday. Thousands of pilgrims are heading to Fatima for the religious celebrations on 12 and 13 May at the Shrine of Fatima.

Read More: Fatima Portugal pilgrimage