Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Stricter COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing

Noel Celis, AFP

Posted at May 10 2022 03:45 PM | Updated as of May 10 2022 03:47 PM

COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing

People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cross a street with their luggage near an area on lockdown due to the recent Covid-19 coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing on Tuesday. Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on May 9 as China's capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with creeping restrictions on movement. 


 

Read More:  COVID19   restrictions   Beijing   China  