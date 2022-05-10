Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Stricter COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing Noel Celis, AFP Posted at May 10 2022 03:45 PM | Updated as of May 10 2022 03:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) cross a street with their luggage near an area on lockdown due to the recent Covid-19 coronavirus outbreaks in Beijing on Tuesday. Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on May 9 as China's capital tries to fend off a Covid-19 outbreak with creeping restrictions on movement. Read More: COVID19 restrictions Beijing China /overseas/05/10/22/afghan-women-protest-taliban-decree-to-cover-faces/sports/05/10/22/first-ever-nbtc-global-games-tips-off-july-in-us/overseas/05/10/22/yoon-sworn-in-as-south-koreas-new-president/news/05/10/22/alamin-partial-unofficial-results-ng-halalan2022-mayo-10/news/05/10/22/31-voters-sent-home-for-isolation-after-voting-doh