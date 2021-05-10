MULTIMEDIA
Protest against Tokyo Olympics
Kyodo via Reuters
Posted at May 10 2021 11:08 AM
People protest against holding the Tokyo 2020 Olympics amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as an Olympic test event for athletics is held inside Olympic Stadium (National Stadium) in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, in this photo taken by Kyodo. A recent poll conducted on May 7-9 showed that nearly 60 percent of people in Japan want the Tokyo Olympics, which is set to open on July 23, canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
