Right on target

Daniel Leal, AFP/pool

Viber

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (left), accompanied by Prince William (center) and Prince George of Wales, tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a volunteer service to renovate and improve a building at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on Monday. The newly ascended princes, following King Charles ascension to the throne, joined people across Britain who were asked to do their duty as the celebrations for the King's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.