India Covid-19 deaths surge past 4,000

Sanjay Kanojia, AFP

Posted at May 09 2021 05:15 PM

Family members perform the last rites during the cremation of their loved one who died due to COVID-19 in Allahabad, India on Saturday. India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time on May 8 bringing its total COVID-19 death toll to 238,270.

