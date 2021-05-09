MULTIMEDIA
India Covid-19 deaths surge past 4,000
Sanjay Kanojia, AFP
Posted at May 09 2021 05:15 PM
Family members perform the last rites during the cremation of their loved one who died due to COVID-19 in Allahabad, India on Saturday. India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time on May 8 bringing its total COVID-19 death toll to 238,270.
