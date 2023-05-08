Home  >  Overseas

End of the war for Russia

Filip Singer, EPA-EFE

Posted at May 08 2023 11:55 PM

A woman places a flower at the Soviet World War II memorial in Treptow park, Berlin, Germany, on Monday. World War II ended by the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces - the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union (Russia), and the United States - on all fronts on May 9, 1945. 

