MULTIMEDIA
End of the war for Russia
Filip Singer, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 08 2023 11:55 PM
A woman places a flower at the Soviet World War II memorial in Treptow park, Berlin, Germany, on Monday. World War II ended by the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany to the Allied forces - the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union (Russia), and the United States - on all fronts on May 9, 1945.
- /entertainment/05/09/23/john-arcilla-shaina-magdayao-lend-voice-to-anti-piracy-campaign
- /overseas/05/09/23/uk-coronation-party-draws-to-close-with-volunteer-drive
- /video/sports/05/08/23/carlos-yulo-snags-phs-16th-gold-medal-at-sea-games
- /video/business/05/08/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6600
- /video/business/05/08/23/ph-unemployment-eases-to-47-pct-in-march