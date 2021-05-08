MULTIMEDIA

State of emergency in Japan extended as Olympics loom

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic walk past closed shops in Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Japanese government decided Friday to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency to include Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures and extend it to May 31 in an effort to bring down infections and ease the strain on hospitals.