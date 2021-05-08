Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA State of emergency in Japan extended as Olympics loom Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters Posted at May 08 2021 11:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wearing protective face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic walk past closed shops in Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Japanese government decided Friday to expand the COVID-19 state of emergency to include Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures and extend it to May 31 in an effort to bring down infections and ease the strain on hospitals. Japan expands, extends COVID-19 state of emergency Unused COVID shots piling up in Japan amid slow rollout Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 state of emergency Japan Japan state of emergency Tokyo Asakusa closed establishments multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/08/21/japan-olympics-will-push-through/news/05/08/21/islamist-rebels-storm-maguindanao-town-clash-with-state-troops/video/life/05/08/21/throwback-is-bulalo-healthy-for-you/news/05/08/21/israeli-police-palestinians-clash-at-jerusalems-al-aqsa-mosque/news/05/08/21/lalaki-patay-nang-matabunan-ng-gumuhong-lupa-mula-sa-ginagawang-balon-sa-iloilo