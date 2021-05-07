MULTIMEDIA

Women in the corps

Mike Blake, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of Lima Company's 3rd Recruit Training Battalion celebrate the ceremony on Thursday to become the first women to graduate as U.S. Marines in the 100 year history of Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego, California, U.S. Until now, all women enlistees in the Marine Corps trained at the East Coast boot camp in South Carolina and in segregated companies away from their male counterparts. The U.S. Congress ordered the Marines to fully integrate within a decade.