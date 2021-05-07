MULTIMEDIA

Travel restricted as Ramadan ends in Indonesia

Galih Pradipta, Antara Foto/Reuters

An aerial view of an empty Merak port on the first day of a national travel ban as Indonesia halts sea, land, air, and rail travel from May 6 to 17 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Banten Province, Indonesia on Thursday. Millions traditionally travel at the end of the holy month of Ramadan, but the government restricted the movement of people to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.