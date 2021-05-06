MULTIMEDIA

Volcanic glow in Reykjavik

Halldor Kolbeins, AFP

The skyline of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik is seen with the glow from the lava coming out of a fissure near the Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes Peninsula Wednesday. The volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula this weekend abruptly became volatile after remarkable stability since it began on 19 March, 2021, cycling between almost completely stopping, and then throwing lava up to 300 meters into the air which is clearly visible in the capital Reykjavik.

