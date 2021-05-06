Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Nepal Navesh Chitrakar, Reuters Posted at May 06 2021 10:55 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. India's outbreak spread across South Asia which prompted countries like the Philippines to impose restrictions to travelers coming from South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Philippines expands travel ban as precaution vs Indian COVID-19 variant Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus Nepal Kathmandu South Asia multimedia multimedia photo /news/05/06/21/grade-12-student-clinches-3-peat-win-at-ph-math-olympiad/news/05/06/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-may62021/life/05/06/21/cellulites-jiggles-and-all-pia-wurtzbach-inspires-with-message-about-accepting-imperfections/business/05/06/21/smart-says-motorists-can-soon-use-mobile-load-for-tollways-rfid-load/entertainment/05/06/21/watch-maymay-entrata-wows-fans-fellow-celebrities-with-birthday-look