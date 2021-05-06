Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Nepal

Navesh Chitrakar, Reuters

Posted at May 06 2021 10:55 AM

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Nepal

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. India's outbreak spread across South Asia which prompted countries like the Philippines to impose restrictions to travelers coming from South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. 

Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus   Nepal   Kathmandu   South Asia   multimedia   multimedia photo  