COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Nepal

Navesh Chitrakar, Reuters

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) work to extend the crematorium as the number of people who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surges in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday. India's outbreak spread across South Asia which prompted countries like the Philippines to impose restrictions to travelers coming from South Asian countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.