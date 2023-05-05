Recovering from the big quake

MULTIMEDIA
Turkey clears debris after 7.8 magnitude quake
Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 05 2023 12:27 PM
A photo taken with a drone shows a view of the city center after some wreckage were cleaned in Hatay, Turkey, Thursday. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feruary 6, 2023.
