Recovering from the big quake

MULTIMEDIA

Turkey clears debris after 7.8 magnitude quake

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A photo taken with a drone shows a view of the city center after some wreckage were cleaned in Hatay, Turkey, Thursday. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by strong aftershocks, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feruary 6, 2023.