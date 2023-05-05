Marcos at Pentagon

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Marcos visits Pentagon Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE Posted at May 05 2023 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. (left) and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (center) greet dignitaries at a full honor cordon welcome ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA on Thursday. President Marcos, Jr. visited the United States capital after the US and Philippines conducted war drills amid tensions with China. 'Marcos gets $1.3-B investment pledges from US trip' US vows to boost defense cooperation with Philippines Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Bongbong Marcos Lloyd Austin Pentagon US Philippines /sports/05/05/23/sea-games-gilas-3x3-teams-kick-off-bid-for-redemption/entertainment/05/05/23/charo-santos-enjoys-playing-her-role-in-batang-quiapo/business/05/05/23/dot-sees-full-recovery-of-domestic-tourism-this-year/sports/05/05/23/ph-led-far-east-united-in-tst-group-with-west-ham-legends/sports/05/05/23/runners-up-up-st-benilde-open-filoil-campaigns