Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Dozens of subways closed as part of Beijing’s COVID-19 restrictions

Jade Gao, AFP

Posted at May 05 2022 12:48 PM

Beijing closes subways as COVID-19 cases rise

A subway staff member stands guard at the entrance of a closed subway station in the central business district in Beijing on Wednesday. Beijing closed dozens of subway stations on May 4, as Covid restrictions slowly constrict movement across the Chinese capital of over 21 million people. 

Read More:  COVID19   subways   Beijing   COVID19 restrictions  