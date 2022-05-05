Beijing closes subways as COVID-19 cases rise

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Dozens of subways closed as part of Beijing’s COVID-19 restrictions Jade Gao, AFP Posted at May 05 2022 12:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A subway staff member stands guard at the entrance of a closed subway station in the central business district in Beijing on Wednesday. Beijing closed dozens of subway stations on May 4, as Covid restrictions slowly constrict movement across the Chinese capital of over 21 million people. Read More: COVID19 subways Beijing COVID19 restrictions /entertainment/05/05/22/bts-to-release-anthology-album-proof-on-june-10/news/05/05/22/dela-rosa-i-regulate-ang-e-sabong-imbes-na-ipahinto/entertainment/05/05/22/tony-labrusca-after-case-dismissal-mabuti-akong-tao/sports/05/05/22/its-official-ateneo-teams-to-be-called-blue-eagles/sports/05/05/22/uaap-ust-sweeps-feu-to-open-season-84-volleyball