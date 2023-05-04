MULTIMEDIA

Add To List: Writers' pay hike

Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People participate in a Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line outside of the offices of Netflix Inc. in New York, New York, USA, on Wednesday. The Writers Guild of America voted to go on strike this week, the group’s first walkout in 15 years, as the union and corporate entertainment companies have not been able to agree on proposed pay raises and changes to the industry’s business model.