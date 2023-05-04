MULTIMEDIA
Add To List: Writers' pay hike
Justin Lane, EPA-EFE
Posted at May 04 2023 04:12 PM | Updated as of May 04 2023 04:28 PM
People participate in a Writers Guild of America (WGA) picket line outside of the offices of Netflix Inc. in New York, New York, USA, on Wednesday. The Writers Guild of America voted to go on strike this week, the group’s first walkout in 15 years, as the union and corporate entertainment companies have not been able to agree on proposed pay raises and changes to the industry’s business model.
