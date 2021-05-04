MULTIMEDIA

Liverpool 'test concert' goes maskless, no distancing

Jason Cairnduff, Reuters

People attend a test music festival as part of a national research program assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission in Liverpool, Britain on May 2, 2021. The first test concert was attended by 5,000 volunteers, who had agreed to act as guinea pigs for scientists studying the safety of mass events, crowded into a festival tent with no masks and no social distancing.