MULTIMEDIA
School shooting kills 9 in Belgrade
Oliver Bunic, AFP
Posted at May 03 2023 07:19 PM
A parent escorts a child in tears following a shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday. At least eight students and a security guard were confirmed dead, while police arrested a 14-year old student following the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school.
- /video/news/05/03/23/shipyard-na-kumumpuni-sa-mt-princess-empress-walang-permit-lgu
- /video/news/05/03/23/mga-pananggalang-sa-el-nio-inilatag-ng-da
- /video/sports/05/03/23/sea-games-ph-mens-gymnast-team-sumabak-sa-huling-evaluation
- /video/news/05/03/23/grupo-nababahala-sa-lagay-ng-health-care-system-sa-bansa
- /video/news/05/03/23/senate-bill-layon-ang-p150-across-the-board-wage-hike