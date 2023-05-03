Home  >  Overseas

School shooting kills 9 in Belgrade

Oliver Bunic, AFP

Posted at May 03 2023 07:19 PM

A parent escorts a child in tears following a shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday. At least eight students and a security guard were confirmed dead, while police arrested a 14-year old student following the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school. 

