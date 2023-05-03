MULTIMEDIA

Prisoners released in Myanmar

Nyein Chan Naing, EPA-EFE

Relatives and friends of prisoners hold placards and gather around a bus carrying inmates upon their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. The Myanmar military announced an amnesty for nearly 2,000 detainees across the country to commemorate the Full Moon Day of Kason, also known as The Buddha's Day, the anniversary of the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death.