Japan retrieves missing helicopter

Japan retrieves wreckage of Ground Self-Defense Force's helicopter

Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

The wreckage of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force's helicopter UH-60JA is salvaged from the seabed off Ikema Island in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Tuesday. The helicopter, with 10 personnel on board, went missing on 06 April 2023 after about 10 minutes after leaving a base on Miyako Island. Five of 10 personnel were confirmed to be dead so far.