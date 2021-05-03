MULTIMEDIA
In China, tourism not forbidden anymore
Noel Celis, AFP
Posted at May 03 2021 07:43 PM
People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on Monday during the Labor Day holidays, which take place from May 1 to May 5. More than 1.1 million people visited the city’s 1,000 or so tourist attractions, an increase of 56 per cent from the same day last year, the local newspaper Beijing Daily reported.
