MULTIMEDIA

Beer fit for a King

Neil Hall, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A pump displaying the return of the King beer is pulled at the Windsor and Eton Brewery in Windsor, Britain, in this picture taken April 25, 2023. A special new run of organically produced beer has been produced by the company to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023. The firm, based near Windsor Castle, has a Royal Warrant to supply beer to Britain's royal family.